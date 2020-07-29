ELK CITY -- Back in April, I missed that there was a week set aside to honor volunteers. I would like to take this time to highlight a couple around our town.
First, there is the Elk City Medical Clinic, which requires meticulous cleaning, after the doctors have been in. Bob & Jackie Mackie, as you may know, volunteered to clean it for several years. They had to move out of town due to Bob's health issues. Now, Bill Munson is the volunteer who cleans it, two times a month.
Then there is the public restroom at the Elk City Park. Before he died, Joe King cleaned it for several years. Now Donna Anderson has stepped forward to do this job. Carmen Stricklin has stepped forward and cleaned it as well. We also have another volunteer, Kris Lower, who will also take turns at it.
Please thank these wonderful people when you see them. Send a card of thanks. Pay it forward by being a volunteer yourself in your community.
The news just came in that Edith Mullins died, at the age of 94, July 22nd. She was the owner of Red River Ranch. We go way back with them, as the family came to our wedding at Red River Hot Springs. Her daughter, Sharmin, even did the wedding bouquet and flower arrangements for us. Please pray for comfort for her family.
Dr. Danny Griffis, MD, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug.6th. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Tom & Carol Moore
Birthdays: Alyssa Bardsley, Mark Coyne, and Sheri Gabari
