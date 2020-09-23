ELK CITY – From 9/11 through the Great Recession, there has been a cloud of heaviness which has been reflected in the lack of tourism in our area. The last year, indeed, the last 2-3 years, the cloud has lifted, and an enthusiasm has taken its place as evidenced by the increased traffic/tourism and interest that has manifested here in Elk City and the surrounding areas. All the businesses in town have benefited from it!
St. Mary’s Hospital’s schedule of doctors are as follows: Peg Gehring will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Oct. 6 (she will not be coming Sept. 25, unfortunately); Doctor Pluskal will be there Oct. 29.
Syringa Hospital will be here on Oct. 1, and flu shots will be available. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on Sept. 29.
Birthdays: Benny Thompson, Chris Thompson, and Sonya Horrocks.
