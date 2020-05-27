ELK CITY -- Things will be heating up this week weather-wise as summer is on its way. Looks like it will get up into the 90s in the next few days.
Sounds like folks are arriving in Dixie for the summer. Welcome back!
It's also still pretty quiet here in general but had many people come up for the three-day weekend.
Dr. Griffis from Syringa will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on June 4. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Dr. Ziegler from St. Mary's will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on June 17. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Darby Selman, Kenneth Thompson, Emily Ray, and Debbie layman.
