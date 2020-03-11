ELK CITY -- Things are pretty quiet around here.
HouseCall Vet, DR Kim Wolfrum, will be in Elk City March 18-19. Annual exams, dentals, vaccines, lump removals, bloodwork and much more all in your home at an affordable price. Call 1208-553-9283, text, or email housecallvetdrkim@gmail.com for a visit.
Dr. Secrest will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic March 17. Call 208-962-3267
Anniversary: Bill and Cherita Munson.
Birthdays: Lacey Chaffee, Mary Armstrong, Peter Coyne, Tom Moore, Bill Munson, and Riley Montgomery.
