ELK CITY — Just finished reading an interesting history of smoke jumping and firefighting in general. What a timely book to read what with the fires all over the west. The book is called ‘Trimotors and Trails’ by Earl Cooley. He was involved in developing the smoke jumper program, starting in the 1940’s. He was a ranger on Red River Ranger District in 1951. He made his first fire jump on Martin Creek on the Nezperce Forest in July of 1940. He and Rufus Robinson, also from the Nez Perce forest, were selected to make that first fire jump. His last jump was also on the Nezperce in 1949 but he remained in the program for many, many years. It’s worth the read!
For those of you who are interested but don’t live here, you can look in on Elk City via the Idaho Department of Transportation camera. Go to their website and do a search for Elk City.
Keep the firefighters in your prayers. It is very hard and dangerous work.
Make plans to help the Dust Devils ATV club clear trails. Their next trail clearing will be July 31.
Elk City Wagon Road Days will be held July 17-18 in Clearwater. Be sure to visit the museum while you are there.
Dr. Jones, from St. Mary’s, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on July 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
There will be free health screening during this month’s food bank on July 27.
Reminder: American Legion Fish Fry is July 24. Suggested donation is $10 per person for a meal of deep-fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and a dessert.
Meetings: VFW Post and Auxiliary is on July 15.
Birthdays: Zeke Ray, Andrea Bardsley, Maddie Armstrong and Addy Lyke.
