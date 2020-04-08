ELK CITY -- Tom and Carol Moore of the Elk City Baptist Church invite everyone to the Easter service online using Zoom on your computer -– www.zoom.us, meeting #553705480, at 11 a.m., Sunday morning, April 12. Even online you can celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
For those of you who are interested, there is an e-mail prayer chain that has started here in Elk City. If you would like to submit a prayer request, just e-mail me at elkcitynews@yahoo.com and I will forward it on.
For those of you who don’t live here, or who come here during the summer months, the town is pretty quiet what with the stay-at-home order, the cancellation of the normally scheduled meetings, the time of year as you can’t get into the back country, etc. Hopefully, this summer will return to normal.
Kelly Williams, St. Mary’s Clinic, patient access representative, says that St. Mary’s providers will not be coming to Elk City this month.
Birthdays: Bill Phillips and Margaret Shultz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.