ELK CITY — Activities are pretty quiet around here. Lots of snow shoveling, plowing and more to come.
Syringa Hospital is sending Dr. Danny Griffis, MD, on Thursday, March 4 to the Elk City Medical Clinic. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s is sending Dr. Jones on Wednesday, March 10. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Free U.S. Constitution booklets are available at the Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop. Come in and get yours.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on March 5.
Anniversaries: Kim and Debbie Rendleman.
Birthdays: Jessica Montgomery, Jill Mann, Dale East, William Stibal, Josh Mann, Jodi Arisumi and Capri Savage.
