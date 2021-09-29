ELK CITY — Saturday, Sept. 25 is recognized by Congress as National Hunting and Fishing Day. If I would have remembered, I would have advised you all to go enjoy yourself. Leave your worries behind as you get out into God’s country – the forest.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending up Peg Gehring on Oct. 19 and Dr. Secrest is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Many of you may know Bill Horn, who used to live in Elk City. Bill and Nelda with their two children, Billy and Tina, lived in Elk City for many years. Bill worked at the (Shearer/Bennett) sawmill until after it moved to Grangeville. While living here, he started attending the Baptist Church and I can remember during a service he accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior. He continued to work for the mill even after it moved to Grangeville for a while but took a full time position pastoring the Clearwater Baptist Church which he served for many years. They still have their home here in Elk City. You who knew him will be saddened to know that he passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday after a bout in the hospital with Covid. Pray for his family and friends.
Meetings: Water and Sewer on Oct. 1.
Birthdays: AJ Zanin, Kara Savage and Ronan McManus.
