ELK CITY — Well, it’s happy birthday for my plant putting on constant blooms for four years this month!
St. Mary’s is sending Dr. Schweitzer on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Dr. Jones will be coming Wednesday, March 10. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment either day.
Free U.S. Constitution booklets are available at the Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop. Come in and get yours.
Meetings: Sew-Help-Me Quilters on Feb. 23.
Birthdays: Colt Sherrer, Jordan Ray, Kelley Whiteman, Judy George and Cocoa Anderson.
