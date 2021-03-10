ELK CITY — Spring is here! At least that what the birds think, despite the three to four feet of snow on the ground. “Camp robbers” and woodpeckers are flying around our house. Someone saw some bluebirds. The deer are making their way up the canyon!
This Sunday don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour.
Free U.S. Constitution booklets and Bibles are available at the Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop. Come in and get yours.
Meetings: American Legion on March 10 at 7 p.m.; VFW Post and Auxiliary on March 11; and Idaho Food Bank on March 16.
Birthdays: Peter Coyne, Tom Moore, Bill Munson and Riley Montgomery.
