Maple tree in fall photo

The maple in our yard is beginning to change to fall colors.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” – First Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America

Well, fall is putting its stamp on the scenery what with everything turning beautiful colors. Last week, our granddaughter, who lives in Tennessee right now, sent a photo of her yard with the trees turning yellow. Then, on the same day, our daughter, who lives in Nampa, sent one of her trees in her yard turning colors, as well. It just so happens that the same day before I got their photos, I took a photo of the Deborah maple in our yard next to our house (see photo). It is just gorgeous.

