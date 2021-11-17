Veteran receives quilt photo

Veteran Rodney Patrick "Rod" Velarde receives a Quilt of Valor, Stars and Stripes, from Elk City Sew Help Me Quilters at the VFW Post 8311 and Auxiliary’s Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11. Also shown is quilter Kathy Coon helping with the presentation.

 Photo courtesy of Sue Phillips

ELK CITY — Framing Our Community is having a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Elk City School to talk about a Community Center. All are invited to participate.

The Elk City REACH Club Preschool will be having their annual Christmas Bazaar at the school on Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Money raised from the bazaar will be used by the students to purchase gifts for their families. Elk City School and REACH Club will have their annual Christmas program and dinner at the school on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner.

REACH Club is launching a two-week campaign selling Elk City Community Calendars. Letters have been sent out to advertisers to renew their ads on the 2022 calendars. There will be a sign-up sheet at the Elk City General Store or you may be contacted to see if you’d like to purchase a calendar. Prices are $8.00 with six listings (birthdays and anniversaries), $6.00 for Senior Citizens with six listings, or just a calendar for $3.00. The campaign will end Monday, November 29. If you have questions or would like to get a calendar, call Sue Phillips. This is a very important fund- raiser for REACH Club Preschool Programs.

Syringa Hospital schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic is as follows: Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt.

St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits is as follows: Nov. 18 – Dr. Secrest; Dec. 6 – Dr. Jessup; Jan. 20 – Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 – Dr. Jones; and March 17 – Dr. Pluskal.

Birthdays: Wyatt Sherrer, Zachary Carpentier, Kurt Savage, Bethanie Cooper and Corina Carpentier.

