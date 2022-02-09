ELK CITY — Endomine’s operation of the Friday mine in Orogrande and the mill above Elk City has been temporarily halted for the time being. According to their press release, they will be conducting more exploratory “core drilling to outline the quality and quantity of ore. This will allow the company to design ore mining in a more cost-effective way, focus on operating cost reductions and make sure all mining activities are well aligned.” This will be carried out in the next two to three months and will test deeper areas. If expectation is met, the mine will reopen. They are also looking to secure more funding and will be doing care and maintenance projects as well, according to Carrie Rawley, site administration supervisor.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Sew Help Me Quilt Club is having a bake sale to raise money for the quilts of valor they make and present to veterans. It will be at the Elk City General Store, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Donations are welcome.
Don’t forget, on Saturday, Feb. 12, the VFW Post 8311 will be hosting the Valentine Day dinner. It will be served between 5-7 p.m. The dinner fare will be steak, vegetables, salad, and dessert. A donation of $15 would be appreciated. Sign-up sheets are at the businesses in town.
Syringa Hospital schedule: March 3 – Dr. Wilson; April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion on Wednesday, Feb. 9, VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 10, Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, Feb. 14, and Idaho Food Bank on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Elk City Water & Sewer annual meeting has been postponed until March 4.
Birthdays: Barbara Wiersma, Carolina Reyes, Tamara Bailey and Jake Blair.
