ELK CITY — Quote of the day: “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”
The VFW and Auxiliary are hosting their traditional Valentine Day dinner on Feb. 13, from 5-7 p.m. The dinner will consist of steak, baked potato, salad and dessert. The cost is $15 per person and there will be a silent auction following the dinner. Sign up at the Elk City General Store, Elk Creek Station, the Elk City Hotel or call 208-842-2393.
For those of you who want one, there are free Constitution booklets available at the Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop. Come in and get yours.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. on Feb. 2.
Anniversaries: Colt & Krystyna Sherrer.
Birthdays: Josie Cox, Daltina Ackerman, and Perry Ray.
