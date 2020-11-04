ELK CITY — Thought I would share with you out there the beautiful sunset we witnessed the other day from our front porch!
Don’t forget the Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at the VFW Post No. 8311. The dinner will start at 5 p.m. The evening will include essay selections from the Patriot’s Pen Competition by local students; and presentations of Quilts of Valor and Quilts of Honor to local veterans by the Sew Help Me Quilt Club. Come join us in honoring those who have served our nation with their military service.
“On the Prowl’” raffle quilt is on display in the front window of the hotel. Be sure to purchase raffle tickets at businesses around town to support the quilt club’s efforts.
Dr. Told from Syringa will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic, Nov. 5. Call 208-983-8590 to make an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Elk City Area Alliance on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
Birthdays: Richard Farmer, Steve Shultz, Carly Williams, Adley Brunson, and Suzanne Carpenter.
