ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” – Fourth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America
Everything is white here – got quite a bit of snow this past week.
For those of you planning a trip to Elk City, be sure to bring along extra gas for your trip out. Our only gas station, Elk Creek Station, closed down! We used to have two gas stations in town – one at the general store and one at the old laundromat. Both of them closed many years ago. If you live here, you might think of having a tank installed on your property.
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11, and the VFW is planning a dinner to honor veterans. It will be a potluck with the Post supplying boneless pork chops in mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls and green salad. There will be pineapple upside-down cake for dessert. They ask you to bring a side dish or dessert if you can. Dinner is from 5-7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Health: Dr. Schweitzer comes on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Post on Thursday, Nov. 10; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, Nov. 14; Sew Help Me Quilters on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Birthdays: Melissa Maxwell-Schou and Brianne Zanin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.