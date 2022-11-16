ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” (Fifth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)

VFW Veterans Day dinner was well-attended. They served 66 people. The helpers were Sheri Gabari, Nancy Smart, Sharon Mckee, Pam Marcum, Cindy Barley, John Mckee and John Barley. The VFW Post and Auxiliary would like to thank everyone who brought a side dish or dessert. “Southfork Junction did the awesome green salad,” said Sheri Barari.

Veterans Day 2022 essay winners photo

The winners of the Patriot’s Pen were (L-R) Annaleigh Cook and Maddie Armstrong.
