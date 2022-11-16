ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” (Fifth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
VFW Veterans Day dinner was well-attended. They served 66 people. The helpers were Sheri Gabari, Nancy Smart, Sharon Mckee, Pam Marcum, Cindy Barley, John Mckee and John Barley. The VFW Post and Auxiliary would like to thank everyone who brought a side dish or dessert. “Southfork Junction did the awesome green salad,” said Sheri Barari.
Sue Phillips supplied the following information: “Wilderness Post 8311 Auxiliary sponsored their 2022 Patriot’s Pen writing competition. This year’s theme was ‘My Pledge to our Veterans’ and two Elk City School students wrote essays. Annaleigh Cook placed first receiving a medal, certificate and check for $100. Maddie Armstrong placed second and received a medal, certificate and a check for $75. It was a very tight competition with less than 10 points difference in a possible score of 300 between the two essays. Annaleigh’s essay will move on to Lewiston to the VFW Auxiliary District competition. Congratulations Annaleigh and Maddie, great job!”
Sew Help Me Quilters presented two quilts that will be given to veterans in the area. A Quilt of Valor was shown, which will be presented to Jay McGregor. Jay was a seaman serving on a submarine in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1973. Jay lived and worked in Elk City for the Forest Service for more than 30 years. He now resides in Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. A second quilt shown was a Quilt of Honor, made by Julie Olive from Dixie, for her best friend, Shannon Ruach of Lewiston and Dixie. Shannon served in the U.S. Air Force.
These quilts bring the total to fifty quilts made by the Sew Help Me Quilters of Elk City and Dixie area for veterans since 2011. The quilters thank everyone for their generous donations to help fund the project.
Just a reminder: For those of you planning a trip to Elk City, be sure to bring along extra gas for your trip out. Our only gas station, Elk Creek Station, is closed!
Syringa Hospital schedule: Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary on Thursday, Nov. 17; Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 21.
Birthdays: Wyatt Sherrer, Zachary Carpentier, Danielle Wauer, Kurt Savage and Bethanie Cooper.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.