ELK CITY — A correction: the surveys about the Community Center can be filled out by every adult living in a household, not one per household.

Elk City Days Committee meeting is today, Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW; bring a friend and join us! For questions, call Lamar Johnson.

