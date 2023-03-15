ELK CITY — A correction: the surveys about the Community Center can be filled out by every adult living in a household, not one per household.
Elk City Days Committee meeting is today, Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW; bring a friend and join us! For questions, call Lamar Johnson.
The Reach Club STEM program meets Fridays, March 17 and 24, and every Friday in April. Bring the kiddos to the Elk City School gym.
Elk City Elementary School will be on spring break from Thursday, March 23, to Monday, April 3. The library will not be open for the community on Tuesday, March 28, but will reopen on Tuesday, April 4, 3:15-5 p.m.
Entries for the local VFW Auxiliary art contest submissions are due Friday, March 17; get them to Sue Phillips. The contests, ‘Illustrating America’ for artists, kindergarten through eighth grade, and the ‘Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest,’ for high school-aged students, is being sponsored by Wilderness VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary with prizes for first, second and third places in all divisions and the first-place winners’ entries will advance to the Idaho State VFW competition. Last year’s Elk City first-place winners in all divisions went all the way to the national level competition.
There will be a 3D Archery Fun Shoot on April 1 and 2, Saturday and Sunday, at the Southfork Campground. Sign in starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday. This is an all-ages event. For information, contact Tony Crocker at 208-935-8014, Jayce Adams at 208-451-0394 or Sam Adams at 208-935-8034. Burgers, hotdogs, chips and water will be available.
Get it on your calendar – Friends of the Elk City Library will be holding their annual Beer and Wine Tasting on Friday, May 12. Stay tuned for information and future updates.
Don’t forget, community calendars are available. You can pick one up at the Elk City General Store, the Elk City Hotel Gift shop, or the school. They are $10 each, $5 for senior citizens.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Peg Gehring on Tuesday, March 21; Dr. Schweitzer on April 18; Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Wilson on April 6; Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Idaho Food Bank on Monday, March 20.
Birthdays: Tim Moore, Riley Montgomery and Timothy Bourwer.
