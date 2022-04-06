ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Whenever, therefore a question arises concerning the constitutionality of a particular power; the first question is, whether the power be expressed in the constitution. If it be, the question is decided. If it be not expressed; the next enquiry must be, whether it is properly an incident to an express power, and necessary to its execution. If it be, it may be exercised by Congress. If it be not; Congress cannot exercise it.” – James Madison, report of 1880.
The Elk City Baptist Church is having a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Everyone is welcome on Palm Sunday, April 10, to see the film, The Savior, at 5:30 p.m. Then on Easter Sunday, April 17, there will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m., a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.
Get ready for the Elk City Garden Swap and Sell – a buy, sell, barter – event, Saturday, May 21, at the VFW, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you have a tomato and other starts, seeds, pots, gardening books, tools, fencing, trellis materials, manure, old hay, topsoil, or labor for garden tilling or fencing, this is the event to attend. There will be those who can advise you on tips on Elk City gardening and how to start yours. If interested in a vending space or attending, call Lyn at 208-842-2408 or email Cindy at sparrowhawkstudio@yahoo.com.
Wilderness VFW post 8311 Auxiliary held an art contest for local kindergarten through eighth grade students in the greater Elk City, Red River and Dixie area. The national contest, Illustrating America, allows students to create pieces that depict the theme and enter them in the contest.
Locally, 12 students entered, and the results are as follows:
Kindergarten through second grade division: 1st – Hi’ilani Perez, Elk City; 2nd – Perry Ray, Elk City; 3rd – tie, Eva Stibal and Serena Ray, both from Elk City. Third through fifth grade division: 1st – Logan Geyer, Elk City; 2nd – Harriet Gordon, Red River; 3rd – William Stibal, Elk City. Sixth through eighth grade division: 1st – Rose Gordon, Red River; 2nd – Keali’i Perez, Elk City; 3rd – Reighley Bagley, Dixie.
Winners will receive prize money of $50 for first, $25 for second and $10 for third. First-place winning entries in each division advance to the District Competition in Lewiston. Entries will be displayed at the Elk City Post Office.
The Elk City Emergency Medical Service started in 1973 or 1974. It was called the Quick Response Unit back then. It was a pilot program, sponsored by the Department of Environmental & Community Services for isolated towns. They conducted fundraisers for the purchase of necessary equipment and training of personnel. Their first test was when Mrs. Bruce, wife of Shearer Lumber Company logger, Darrell Bruce, fell and needed medical transport. Mrs. Brinkley said the townspeople raised $655.06 with the state matching funds which enabled them to purchase emergency equipment – an extractor kit, two stretchers, a splint kit, three cervical collars, airway tubs, and oxygen setup, bandages, trauma pads on a suction pump, and two walkie-talkies. Back then, 20 people enrolled in the 40-hour Quick Response course. They then had to raise about $5,000 to buy an emergency vehicle. Paul Cooper was the unit president at the time and Dan Carr, vice president. Back in 1974, Cliff Gallaugher, June Gallaugher, Roger Ward, Dan Orr, Pil Jaquith, Carling Brinkley, Evelyn Litchfield, and Alice Olson were members. Elk City was able to raise $7,000 towards the new $19,000 ambulance (see photo) with federal and state funding the rest.
In 1987, there were 12 EMTs: Cheri Seli, Sue Phillips, Dan Coburn, Linda Morris, Robert Nutting, Connie Smith, Phil Emery, Gary Loomis, Glen Koepke, Betty Nafziger, Mike Smith, Alice Olson, and Rob Seli. By 1990, a new ambulance was needed so the fundraisers began again with a Ski-a-thon in conjunction with the Elk City School children, as well as raffles, auctions, dinners, Elk City Days fun run, aluminum recycling, donations from Dick Bennett, owner of Shearer Lumber in Elk City, a $10,000 matching grant from Idaho EMS. The new ambulance cost about $65,000. I wish I could name all the people who have served on the ambulance as volunteers. Here are some of them: Phil Emery, Steve Baker, Art Zack, George Conover, Clint McCarthy, Becky Lindner, Larry Lindner, Vicki Parfet, Nancy McCarthy, Mike Benscoter, Steve Didier, Audra Edmondson, Mike Edmondson, Jamie Edmondson, Margaret Robinson, Krystyna Sherrer, Christopher Fischer, Bill Munson, Teresa Enos, Dee Pitcher, Delise Denham, Ellen Bartlet, Aubry Chaffee, Lori Lindsay, Herb Lindsay, John Coy, and others. If being an EMT is of interest to you, contact Bill Munson.
Syringa Hospital revised schedule for the rest of the year:
April 7 – Julie Hammatt; May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Switzer on April 14; Peg Gehring on May 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, April 11.
Birthdays: Margaret Robinson, Sarah Brouwer, Serena Ray and Bill Phillips.
