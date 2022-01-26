ELK CITY — The VFW Post has two upcoming events. On Sunday, Jan. 30, they will be hosting a kids’ day at the VFW, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The kids will be able to play shuffleboard, darts, pool, foosball, and other board games. A spaghetti dinner will also be served.
Then, on Saturday, Feb. 12, the VFW Post 8311 will be hosting the Valentine Day dinner. It will be served between 5-7 p.m. The dinner fare will be steak, vegetables, salad and dessert. A donation of $15 would be appreciated.
Next up for your information is the Elk City Emergency Services shed, the Elk City Park, and the public restrooms next to the park.
In the mid-’90s, that whole area was owned by Washington Water Power (WWP) (AKA Avista, today). They had it up for sale and the president of the Alliance at that time approached the utility representative, Ray Peterson, for this area about donating the buildings and land to the Elk City Area Alliance to be used for community purposes, thereby securing the building then being used jointly by the VFD and Elk City Ambulance.
WWP graciously donated the land, building, shed and the WWP Reddi-Kilowatt (Welcome to Elk City) sign at the junction of Red and American Rivers. Years later, the ambulance moved to the old county highway maintenance building across the street from the VFW.
The small building to the left of the current VFD building was only half the size it is now. The Alliance got a building materials grant from the USDA to build on, then non-existent, public restrooms. Local volunteers constructed the restrooms (Bob Mackie and Ken Case, to name a few) which are open to the public year-round and cleaned by volunteers in the community. For more than 25 years, local fundraising donations have paid the lights and heat, while a long string of unsung heroes, (Teresa Enos, Joe King, Carmen Stricklin, and at present, Sheena Geyer, to name a few) had the underappreciated task of keeping them clean and functional for all community folk and visitors to town alike. Water and sewer services to the restrooms continue to be donated by the Elk City Water & Sewer Association.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on Friday, Jan. 28.
Anniversaries: Colt and Krystyna Sherrer.
Birthdays: Raegan Savage, Josie Cox, Daltina Ackermann, Bill Thompson and Perry Ray.
