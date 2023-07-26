ELK CITY — People from all over this country have discovered the Magruder Corridor, AKA the Montana Road or the Southern Nez Perce Trail. Many of them are taking the Backcountry Discovery Route (the BDR website: https://ridebdr.com/idbdr/). People are going over the road on 4-wheelers, side-by-side, motorcycles, trucks, cars, jeeps, etc. As a result, traffic is “heavy” in Elk City! We decided to take a trip over it last week. I had traveled to it in the early 1970s but, even though we live so close to it, life happens, and we have not taken the time to do the trip. It is a trip worth taking. At the murder site, there is a pullout at the sign recounting the incident. I was staggered by the forest fire devastation almost the whole way to Montana (see photo). Anyway, it’s a trip worth taking.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Told on Thursday, Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.