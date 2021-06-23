Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Going into work the other day, two elk were standing on the road. I was rolling to a stop before they decided to slowly walk off the road. What a pleasure to live here! (Unfortunately, I couldn’t grab my camera as it was in the back seat).

Just reminders for news this week:

Elk City Dust Devils have a trail cleaning contract and have set days for the cleaning. They need volunteers. Their first date is June 26, with six more days during July and August. Meet at Shearer Park. Contact Wayne Simpson at elkwalker2@gmail.com for information.

The American Legion Post and Auxiliary are putting on a Fish Fry June through October. The first one is June 26, at the VFW hall. They will feature deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert for a $10 donation.

Doctors from St. Mary’s will be coming to the Elk City Medical Clinic. Dr. Schweitzer on June 24, and Dr. Jones on July 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.

Meeting: Sew Help Me Quilters meetings have been moved to Mondays instead of Tuesdays, so their meeting is on June 28, 5:30 p.m. at the school.

Birthdays: Colt Savage and Logan Mann.

“An elective despotism was not the government we fought for; but one in which the powers of government should be so divided and balanced.” —James Madison (1788).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments