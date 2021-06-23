ELK CITY — Going into work the other day, two elk were standing on the road. I was rolling to a stop before they decided to slowly walk off the road. What a pleasure to live here! (Unfortunately, I couldn’t grab my camera as it was in the back seat).
Just reminders for news this week:
Elk City Dust Devils have a trail cleaning contract and have set days for the cleaning. They need volunteers. Their first date is June 26, with six more days during July and August. Meet at Shearer Park. Contact Wayne Simpson at elkwalker2@gmail.com for information.
The American Legion Post and Auxiliary are putting on a Fish Fry June through October. The first one is June 26, at the VFW hall. They will feature deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert for a $10 donation.
Doctors from St. Mary’s will be coming to the Elk City Medical Clinic. Dr. Schweitzer on June 24, and Dr. Jones on July 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meeting: Sew Help Me Quilters meetings have been moved to Mondays instead of Tuesdays, so their meeting is on June 28, 5:30 p.m. at the school.
Birthdays: Colt Savage and Logan Mann.
“An elective despotism was not the government we fought for; but one in which the powers of government should be so divided and balanced.” —James Madison (1788).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.