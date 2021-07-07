ELK CITY — Just discovered a great website with everything relating to the founding of this country, the Constitution and the Founding Fathers. Including things such as Common Sense, a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine and first published anonymously on January 10, 1776; The Federalist (later known as The Federalist Papers), which consists of 85 articles and essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay and much, much more. Go to https://www.insearchofliberty.com.
Elk City Wagon Road Days will be held July 17-18 in Clearwater. Be sure to visit the museum while you are there. If you would like to receive the Elk City Wagon Road Gazette, email Dana Lohrey at fdlohrey@gmail.com. The Gazette contains lots of the area history from Clearwater, Stites, Elk City and areas in between, all the way to Buffalo Hump.
There will be free health screening during this month’s food bank on July 27.
Dr. Told, from Syringa Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on July 8. Call 208-983-8590. Dr. Jones, from St. Mary’s, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on July 19. Call 208-962-3267.
Reminder: American Legion Fish Fry is July 24. Suggested donation is $10 per person for a meal of deep-fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and a dessert.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department, July 13.
Birthdays: Wally Helm and Cristina Reyes.
