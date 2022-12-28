ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The Judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by Citizens of another State, or by Citizens or Subjects of any Foreign State.” (Eleventh Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
Well, the year is almost over. Here comes 2023! Stay safe as you celebrate the New Year.
Caution: Two gray wolves were sighted near a home (and they even left scat by the back porch) on Sweeny Hill Road. Watch your kids and animals closely. If you let your dogs run all around town, don’t be surprised if they don’t come back home sometime, what with the big Canadian grays around. The other reason not to let your dogs run is respect for others who have to clean up their property after them. Please, keep your pets near you.
The Elk City Community Center Steering Committee will hold its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. in the Forest Service meeting room. The committee will be mailing out questionnaires to get input from the community on what they would like to see in the project.
Syringa Hospital doctor’s visit to the Elk City medical clinic will be on Thursday, Jan. 5. Call for an appointment at 208-983-8590.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Anniversaries: Bill and Sue Phillips.
Birthdays: Adriana Reyes-Newell, Tianna Williams, Jackie Smith and Eric Anderson.
