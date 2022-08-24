ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” – President Ronald Reagan
More results from Elk City Days events:
Parade winners: Al Humphry in his 1914 Ford, “Best of Show”; Tally Lavell – “Best Interpretation of Theme”; Elk City Gang show – “Most Humorous.”
Kiddies Parade (hosted by Nita Maxwell): 10 entries (22 participants). 1st – Logan, Tristan, Barrett Geyer (whistle pig and whistle pig hunters); 2nd – Ezekiel (moose) and Bailey (cowboy); 3rd – Hi’ilani Perez (Laura Ingalls). Children received coupons for soda, popsicles, and ice cream cones from the Elk City General Store and the Elk Creek Station and Cafe.
Baseball game: The Forest Service team was on fires; so, both teams were “Townies.” Rodney Velarde’s team won 14-11, against Jeff Maxwell’s team.
Logging Show: PeeWee Rolling Pin Toss – Brody Doyle; Kids Rolling Pin Toss – Jayna Humbert; Women’s Rolling Pin Toss – Lacey Chaffee; Kids Choker Setting – Jada Schilling; Women’s Axe Throw – Kelly Blundell; Men’s Choker Setting – Jake Chaffee; Jack & Jill Crosscut – Maggie Bolen & John Coy; 3.5-4.5 Power Saw – Zach Shaffer; Parent/Child Crosscut – Annaleigh & Raymond Cook; 4.5-5.5 Power Saw – Jake Chaffee; Women’s Crosscut – Becky Chaffee & Joan Gill; 5.5 & Up Power Saw – Lance Horrocks; Men’s Crosscut – John Coy & Case Wilsey; Cut, Split, Stack – T.J. Fogleman, Jesse Keeler and Justin Fogleman.
Cornhole Tournament winners: 1st Place – Megan Peterson and Rodney Velarde; 2nd Place – Darrell Vanderbur and Wade Peterson; 3rd Place – Tod Armstrong and Josh Willhite.
Chicken Poop Bingo winners: Brenda Stibal, who donated her winnings back to the 4-H club; second round winner was John Purdy.
Nita Maxwell says “shame on you” to the thief who stole a planter of red, white and blue flowers from the Veteran’s Memorial Park, and the blue watering can. Can’t believe it would be a “local.” A disrespectful “souvenir” for an Elk City Days “out of towner?”
Syringa Hospital schedule: Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits is Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
