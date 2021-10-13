ELK CITY — For those of you who like to make doctors’ appointments way ahead of time, Syringa sent the following schedule for the next six months. Nov. 4 – Dr. Wilson; Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. I will be reminding you as the months go by. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Don’t forget the VFW Wild Game Feed is on Friday, Oct. 15, from 4-7 p.m. and they will have a band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Get out and enjoy the great food and company!
St. Mary’s Hospital will be sending up Peg Gehring on Oct. 19 and Dr. Secrest is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Meetings: American Legion on Oct. 13; VFW Post and Auxiliary on Oct 14; and Idaho Food Bank on the Oct. 18.
Birthdays: Kathy Nice and Earl Johnson.
