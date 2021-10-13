Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — For those of you who like to make doctors’ appointments way ahead of time, Syringa sent the following schedule for the next six months. Nov. 4 – Dr. Wilson; Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. I will be reminding you as the months go by. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.

Don’t forget the VFW Wild Game Feed is on Friday, Oct. 15, from 4-7 p.m. and they will have a band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Get out and enjoy the great food and company!

St. Mary’s Hospital will be sending up Peg Gehring on Oct. 19 and Dr. Secrest is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Meetings: American Legion on Oct. 13; VFW Post and Auxiliary on Oct 14; and Idaho Food Bank on the Oct. 18.

Birthdays: Kathy Nice and Earl Johnson.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments