ELK CITY -- The wild turkeys have been an entertainment (LOL) this past winter. There is a group of them that range between our neighbors and us (and who knows where else?). I remember when I first saw them, somewhere in the early 1980s. Anyway, I walked out my door to go to the garage the other day and there they were, a couple of toms and about six hens, in our driveway. They looked at me and didn’t’ even flinch. I went back into the house, came back out with my camera, and snapped a couple of pictures of them! Guess they get used to humans feeding them. Even when we start the four-wheelers to go somewhere, they don’t panic!
Wild turkeys are not native to Idaho and were first transplanted here in 1961. A total of 6,256 Merriam’s, Eastern, Rio Grande, and hybrid wild turkeys were trapped from 10 states (including Idaho) and released between 1961 through 2008. Four thousand of these were Merriam’s wild turkeys. The Merriam’s wild turkey has been by far the most successful. This bird is widely distributed in the mountains of the Panhandle, Clearwater, and Southwest regions.
Again, town is pretty quiet.
Anniversaries: Dale & Marlene George, and Jeff & Suzanne.
Birthdays: Brycelyn Whiteman, Anita Mae Johnson, Ginny Lyke, Raymond Cook Heather Kestner, Becky Chaffee, and Brian Cox.
