ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The teachings of the Bible are so interwoven and entwined with our whole civic and social life that it would be literally – I do not mean figuratively, I mean literally – impossible for us to figure to ourselves what life would be if these teachings were removed.” – Theodore Roosevelt
Caution! A wolf pack was seen and heard this past week up Red Horse Creek, so if you are out hunting or for a walk, especially with your children or a dog, be aware of this problem. Just because they were up Red Horse Creek doesn’t mean they would stay there, but can come close or into town.
Nita Maxwell reports the flower planter and watering can, missing from the Veterans Memorial Park, have been retrieved. An unsuspecting recipient found them on the porch, wondering where the “gift” came from. They were well taken care of and are back at the park. A funny prank? Or not so funny?
Had a great time with family going up to Buffalo Hump last week! Camped at Orogrande Summit and drove 4-wheelers to various points. Went into Fish Lake and Wildhorse Lake, hiked up to the Hump, and walked a lot of trails! As I walked along the tracks/trails (because they aren’t maintained like they used to be), I felt great sorrow for those who want to go into the backcountry or wilderness but can’t because of some handicap that keeps them out and the ‘rules’ that say, ‘no motorized vehicles allowed.’
Have a safe and restful Labor Day weekend.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits is Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Birthdays: John Bridger Savage, Loren Anderson and Rachel Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.