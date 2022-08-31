Hump Lake photo

A view of Hump Lake.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The teachings of the Bible are so interwoven and entwined with our whole civic and social life that it would be literally – I do not mean figuratively, I mean literally – impossible for us to figure to ourselves what life would be if these teachings were removed.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Caution! A wolf pack was seen and heard this past week up Red Horse Creek, so if you are out hunting or for a walk, especially with your children or a dog, be aware of this problem. Just because they were up Red Horse Creek doesn’t mean they would stay there, but can come close or into town.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments