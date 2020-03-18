ELK CITY -- On my way to ladies Bible study Monday morning, I encountered the Elk City elk herd meandering down the road. I had to stop and give them room. Most of them jumped back over the fence into one of two pastures on Little Elk Creek Road, but three chose to keep trotting down the road for a ways. Where else can you see this pheromone except in areas like ours?
But watch out, there was a wolf sighting very close to town on Sunday. It’s that time of year where other herds will join ours and the wolves will follow. Watch kids and pets this spring!
HouseCall Vet, DR Kim Wolfrum, will be in Elk City March 18-19. Annual exams, dentals, vaccines, lump removals, bloodwork and much more all in your home at an affordable price. Call 208-553-9283, text, or email housecallvetdrkim@gmail.com for a visit.
Anniversary: Steve & Jody Brand.
Birthdays: Katie Enos, Ryan Coyne, and Kathy Coon.
