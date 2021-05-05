ELK CITY — Well, the wolves are at it again. Be sure to keep your children and pets close by. In the last week, to week and a half, wolves were spotted crossing Elk Creek Road towards where the elk winter, and are there all summer, at the top of the meadow north of Elk City. They were also heard howling from there at the same time. Then three wolves were spotted crossing the face of that same hill. The elk are staying closer to town, even in the pasture below the school (see photo).
On Aug. 31, 1949, Defense Secretary Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy and Air Force Days. The single-day celebration stemmed from the unification of the armed forces under one agency – the Department of Defense. Armed Forces Day is May 15 this year. The theme for the first one was “Teamed for Defense.” Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving in the military.
Elk City REACH Club has been enjoying some special activities. In March, students participated in an obstacle course in place of the 2020 May walk for Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters canceled due to COVID. REACH Teacher Alyssa Stibal set up a fun and challenging obstacle course in the gymnasium. All children in the community receive T-shirts from Becky Hays, Hikin’s Team Captain. All donations go to provide support to those dealing with breast cancer and to provide mammograms to the uninsured and under-insured patients at local hospitals. No walk is planned for May but stay tuned for its return in September.
On Tuesday, April 27, the Elk City Volunteer Fire Department came to the REACH after school program and shared information on just what the fire department does. Nita Maxwell kicked it off by giving each student stickers and a coloring book explaining the duties of a firemen, how to get help, what to do in the case of a fire, fire prevention tips, etc. Next, all the kids went outside and fire department members Chief Jeff Maxwell, fire dept. chairman, Greg Coon, and firemen Mike Haag, Christopher Fischer and Richard Foster showed the department’s fire trucks, urban and rural, and demonstrated their tools and devices they use. The grand finale was charging the fire hoses with water from the trucks and each student spraying water. It was a great day and REACH Club wants to thank the Elk City Volunteer Fire Department for coming to visit.
It’s been two years, due to covid shutdown, since the Elk City Friends of Elk City Library have hosted a Beer and Wine Tasting. It is tentatively set for Friday, May 21 if a venue can be found. The evening includes tastes of beers and features wine from a local winery. Hors d’oeuvres will be served as well as sweets and fresh roasted and ground coffee with dessert. The famous silent auction will also be featured. Attendees can grace the shelves of the library with new books by selecting books from the Pick-n-Pay books featured. It’s an evening of fun and wonderful flavors with a cover charge to attend. All proceeds go to the Elk City School and Community Library. If you’d like to donate an item for the silent auction, leave it at the Elk City Library at the school or call Sue Phillips, 208-842-2359.
Dr. Secrest, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Tuesday, May 25. Call for an appointment at 208-962-3267.
