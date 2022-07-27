Elk City Wagon Road Days 2022 photo 8
Free Press / Lorie Palmer

CLEARWATER — The Elk City Wagon Road parade was held Saturday, July 16, in Clearwater.

“We had outstanding entries this year in the parade and all entries received blue ribbons. That’s how great they were,” organizers said.

