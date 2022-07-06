CLEARWATER — Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road announce the weekend celebration of Wagon Road Days. This year’s celebration will be held July 16-17 in Clearwater and on the old Elk City Wagon Road. On Saturday, July 16 beginning at 9 a.m., in Clearwater, there will be numerous activities: a parade, quilt show, variety show, hamburger lunch, raffles and the museum will be open.
On Sunday, July 17 there will be a breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m., and then a guided tour over the wilderness wagon road to Elk City. The tour leaves at 8:15 a.m. from Clearwater and takes about six hours, 52 miles.
