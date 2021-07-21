CLEARWATER — Elk City Wagon Road Days were held July 17-18, and included activities for all ages. Despite smoke and heat, the events were well-attended.
The parade grand marshals and their families included Arden and Carol Lytle who were joined by their daughter Kristy, with several grandchildren and great-granddaughter, 15-month-old Madelynn. Gloria Jacks was accompanied by daughter Serena and Bill Jackson. She rode in an antique Model T, owned and driven by Al Humphrey. They were followed by four great-grandchildren and their mother in a side by side. Flag bearers were Lacy and Megan Myers, also members of the Jacks family.
Winners of blue ribbons in the parade were: Horse and riders – Laci and Megan Myers and Arden and Kristy Lytle; floats – Clearwater Baptist Church and Class of 1961; and novelty - Alice Humphrey posing as Paula Bunyan and playing a flute.
The quilt show had a variety of entries. Winners in the large quilt division were Joyce, Deane and Salli. In the small quilt division, winners were Becky and Sandy.
An old-time gospel sing and variety show ended Saturday. A variety of people played and sang, though Joe Anderson’s Papillion, Lucky, got everyone’s attention when he “crooned” along with both Anderson and Alice Humphrey when they played their saxophones.
Sunday morning began with a breakfast and then adventurers made their way on the wagon road, hearing about the road’s history from historian (and piano player extraordinaire) Dana Lohrey.
