CLEARWATER — Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will host the 30th anniversary of the weekend celebration. This year’s celebration will be held July 17 and 18 in Clearwater and on the old wagon road.
Saturday events include the quilt show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; parade lineup from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the Main Street parade at 10:30 a.m.; hamburger lunches cooked and served with chips and soda, available for $5, from 10 a.m.-1:30p.m.; and at noon an old-time gospel hour, followed by the variety show. Vendors and parade participants are welcome; no fee, just show up.
On Sunday, beginning at 6:30 a.m., is a breakfast, and at 8:15 a.m., a guided tour of the 53-mile wagon road begins in Clearwater. Raffle ticket drawings will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Contact Susanne Smith at 208-926-4278 or Linda Winters at 208-926-4606.
The Elk City Wagon Road History Museum is celebrating its 9th year anniversary this month. It is located in the Clearwater Grange Hall. The museum tells of the wagon road where supplies were hauled to the gold fields of Newsome, Elk City, Buffalo Hump, and Thunder Mountain regions in the late 1800s, and of life around Clearwater and the wagon trail in those years. Admission is free; donations are accepted. It will be open July 17 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and July 18, 6:30 a.m. noon. To set up an alternate time, call Lyle or Sue Smith at 208-926-4278, or Jim Gribble at 208-926-4709.
