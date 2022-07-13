CLEARWATER — Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will host the 31st anniversary of the Elk City Wagon Road Days celebration Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17.

Saturday events include the quilt show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; parade lineup from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the Main Street parade at 10:30 a.m.; hamburger lunches cooked and served with chips and soda, available for $5, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and at noon an old-time gospel hour, followed by the variety show. Vendors and parade participants are welcome; no fee, just show up.

On Sunday, beginning at 6:30 a.m., is a breakfast, and at 8:15 a.m., a guided tour of the 50-plus-mile wagon road begins in Clearwater. Raffle ticket drawings will be held at 10:30 a.m.

