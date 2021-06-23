CLEARWATER — Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road announce the 30th anniversary of the weekend celebration. This year’s celebration will be held July 17 and 18 in Clearwater and on the old Wagon Road. The Wagon Road hauled supplies to Elk City and the gold mines in the area in the late 1800s.

On Saturday, July 17 in Clearwater there will be numerous activities: a parade, quilt show, variety show, hamburger lunch, and the museum will be open.

Vendors are sought, no charge, as well as entertainers for the Variety Show on the 17th. Entertainers can call Dana Lohrey at 208-746-0720 to participate.

On Sunday, July 18, there will be a breakfast and then a guided tour over the wilderness wagon road to Elk City. The tour is 52 miles and takes about six hours.

