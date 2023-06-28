CLEARWATER —The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road announce that Vinal and Kathleen Hardin , longtime residents of Clearwater, are the 2023 grand marshals for the Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Days, July 15 and 16. The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road invite everyone to attend the celebration and enjoy the two-day events. Events on the 15th include a parade, handmade quilts at the quilt show, hamburger lunch and street vendors. Sunday, July 16, there will be a no-host breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. The adventurous trip through the Elk City Wagon Road will begin at 8:15 a.m. Only vehicles with sufficiently high clearance are recommended, NO RVs or oversized vehicles due to primitive road conditions. Bring a picnic lunch, drinking water, snacks and cameras. Be sure to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win quilts, pistols and much more. Drawings will be held July 16, 10:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.