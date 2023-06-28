CLEARWATER —The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road announce that Vinal and Kathleen Hardin , longtime residents of Clearwater, are the 2023 grand marshals for the Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Days, July 15 and 16. The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road invite everyone to attend the celebration and enjoy the two-day events. Events on the 15th include a parade, handmade quilts at the quilt show, hamburger lunch and street vendors. Sunday, July 16, there will be a no-host breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. The adventurous trip through the Elk City Wagon Road will begin at 8:15 a.m. Only vehicles with sufficiently high clearance are recommended, NO RVs or oversized vehicles due to primitive road conditions. Bring a picnic lunch, drinking water, snacks and cameras. Be sure to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win quilts, pistols and much more. Drawings will be held July 16, 10:30 a.m.
