CLEARWATER -- The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet Saturday, June 29, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. This is the last group meeting prior to Wagon Road Days, July 20-21.
The Wagon Road Museum will also be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum tells the story of the old wagon road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies.
Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer. Elk City Wagon Road Days are a two-day event held in Clearwater, including parade, quilt show, variety show, history presentation, gospel hour, vendors and food on Saturday, the 20th, and an over the road trip to Elk City on the old Wagon Road, approximately 50 miles on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.