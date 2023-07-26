ELK CITY — Elk City’s REACH Club was one of 22 education projects in Idaho awarded through the Idaho Community Foundation’s (ICF) Idaho Future Fund. A total of $294,000 was awarded to the projects, of which more than $85,000 will support preschools, a vocational training program and more throughout north Idaho.
The REACH Club in Elk City received a $7,200 grant toward the salary of the Elk City preschool teacher.
“Elk City is a very small, very rural community,” said REACH Club director and board chair Sue Phillips. “We have continuously gotten positive feedback regarding our program, especially preparing students for kindergarten.”
Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state in the areas of preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools/public school libraries and supplemental educational programs.
