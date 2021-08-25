GRANGEVILLE — Proceeds from the August Elks Burger night, set for Friday, Aug. 27, will be for the Quilts of Valor. The net proceeds of all food sales will be donated to Quilts of Valor. Fresh ground hamburgers with hand cut fries or salad are on the menu. There are hot dogs for children. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited.

