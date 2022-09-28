GRANGEVILLE — Elks Burger Night is this Friday, Sept. 30. Fresh ground 1/3 pound burgers, hand-cut fries and fresh baked buns are on the menu. Proceeds of burger night will go to various projects of the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone welcome; bring the family.

