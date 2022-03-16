GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger Night on Friday, March 25, will benefit Grangeville High School softball. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge and includes hand-pressed burgers, handcut fries and salad. In addition, there will be live and silent auctions. All are invited.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments