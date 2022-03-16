GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger Night on Friday, March 25, will benefit Grangeville High School softball. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge and includes hand-pressed burgers, handcut fries and salad. In addition, there will be live and silent auctions. All are invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.