GRANGEVILLE — The monthly Elks Burger Night is set for Friday, Oct. 29, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and dinner served from 5:30-7 p.m. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hand cut fries and salads are available.

All proceeds this month will go toward the Grangeville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments