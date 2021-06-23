GRANGEVILLE — Burger Night at the Grangeville Elks Lodge will be this Friday, June 25. Syringa Hospice will be receiving the net profits from the food sales this month. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. 1/3 pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers made with fresh ground beef, along with hand cut fries, are on the menu. Salad is also available.
