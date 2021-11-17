GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger Night this month is Friday, Nov. 19, a week earlier than normal. The Burger Night will be held in conjunction with a fund-raiser for ARF, Turkey Bingo. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Turkey Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m. Burger Night will feature fresh ground 1/3-pound beef burgers on fresh-baked buns with handcut French fries. All are welcome to attend, including younger than 21, for the Turkey Bingo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.