GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger Night this month is Friday, Nov. 19, a week earlier than normal. The Burger Night will be held in conjunction with a fund-raiser for ARF, Turkey Bingo. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Turkey Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m. Burger Night will feature fresh ground 1/3-pound beef burgers on fresh-baked buns with handcut French fries. All are welcome to attend, including younger than 21, for the Turkey Bingo.

