GRANGEVILLE — The Elks are happy to announce that “Burger Nights” will resume in March. The first Burger Night for 2021 will be Friday, March 12. Salmon burgers will be available for those observing Lent. No more than 150 burgers will be served on March 12 with seating for that number of customers spread throughout he dining room and lodge room areas in the building.
To-go orders will be available to be picked up in the lounge area. Tables may be reserved by calling/texting Terri at 208-451-0380 after March 7. All burgers will be hand-pressed from fresh ground beef, with hand cut fries or salad on the side. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. A second Burger Night is planned for March 26. Proceeds will go to support the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
