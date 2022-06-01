GRANGEVILLE — “We appreciate this community and everything everyone does to help us do what we do,” said Quilts of Valor volunteer Kathy Warford. “The Grangeville Elks Lodge has been a constant support of our mission, and we so appreciate them, as well.”
The Elks Lodge recently held an Elks Burger Night in cooperation with Quilts of Valor volunteers who held a dessert auction at the same time. The Elks donated proceeds from the night for Quilts of Valor members to continue making quilts for veterans.
“Between the Elks and the dessert auction, we made enough to pay for 35 quilts,” Warford said.
Quilts of Valor members also thanked Rick Musick for his auctioneering skills for the evening.
“We have a great, supportive community,” Warford added.
