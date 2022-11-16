Recently, Nancy Asker with the Grangeville Elks Lodge delivered dictionaries on behalf of the Elks to Prairie Elementary School third grade students. The Dictionary Project that the Elks are a part of promotes literacy in students. Third grade is a pivotal year where students begin reading to learn as opposed to earlier grades where the focus is on learning to read. Dictionaries help make information more available to these learners.
