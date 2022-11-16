Recently, Nancy Asker with the Grangeville Elks Lodge delivered dictionaries on behalf of the Elks to Prairie Elementary School third grade students. The Dictionary Project that the Elks are a part of promotes literacy in students. Third grade is a pivotal year where students begin reading to learn as opposed to earlier grades where the focus is on learning to read. Dictionaries help make information more available to these learners.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments