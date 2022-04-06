GRANGEVILLE — Eleven-year-old Autumn Long has a quiet confidence that has served her well in a recent series of contests.
Autumn was the winner of the Elks Hoop Shoot for the 10-11 age group in Grangeville earlier this year.
“I think I got 16 out of 25 in all,” the sixth-grader said. “I felt like I was doing pretty well, but I wasn’t sure how it would turn out.”
The national free-throw contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
After winning at the school, she went on to the local contest, which included Cottonwood, Kooskia and other schools in the area.
“I was feeling pretty confident after the first round,” she said, explaining shooters can shoot from anywhere behind the free-throw line, but cannot dribble more than four times.
She was again successful at the local level, which advanced her to the district level.
It was about this time when she began practicing in earnest.
“Basketball is my favorite sport, anyway, but I did start going to the gym early and practicing free throws,” Autumn said.
She also spent time at the school and at the home of her neighbors, Rich and Becky Workman.
“They have a better driveway area, whereas ours has quite a slope,” smiled Autumn’s mom, Jessica. She said Autumn and her brother, 13-year-old Troy, spend a lot of time at the Workmans.
“They are great neighbors,” dad, Tony, added.
By the time of districts in Lewiston, Autumn said she had made some changes to make her shooting more consistent, and it paid off: She made 19 of 25 shots and was again the winner.
Now, the family headed to the state event at Caldwell.
“I got to shoot last, and I really like that,” Autumn said. “That way, I know exactly what I need to do.”
Here, she and a competitor tied for first place and were forced into a five-basket shoot-off round. Her competitor’s nerves got the best of her here; however, Autumn was able to rein in her own nerves and made four of five baskets.
“I guess I was pretty surprised now, even though I felt good about it,” she smiled.
Next, it was on to regional competition in Pasco, Wash. This included students from Idaho, Alaska, Washington and Oregon.
“I was really nervous,” Autumn admitted. Not only that, she was out of her comfort zone when she had to shoot first. In the end, her competitor out-shot her by one basket.
“I was disappointed, and I really wanted to win, but I was also really happy I made it that far,” she said.
The Long family took advantage of the spring break contest and headed to the Oregon Coast afterward.
“We really want to thank the Elks who pay for the Hoop Shoot trips and food,” Tony said.
“Yes, they make the whole thing possible, and we really appreciate that,” Jessica added.
Autumn plays as a point guard on her AAU team throughout much of the year, but she is not a one-sport girl. She played club volleyball this past year and enjoys track, softball, and tennis. She will play in some 3-on-3 tournaments this year and already has a goal for next year’s Hoop Shoot.
“I definitely want to compete and win,” she smiled.
With that resolve, the young athlete already understands that the skills she has learned from the Hoop Shoot could serve her in the future.
“If my [basketball] team ever needs it, I could help with points through free-throw shots,” she said.
