COTTONWOOD — Folklorist and musician Gary Eller will present “Songs and Poems of the Early Idaho Panhandle Region” on Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Rd., Cottonwood, ID, 83522.

The history of the North Idaho region was created by American Indians, explorers, trappers, miners, missionaries, loggers, steamboaters, merchants and more. The legacy they left in songs and poems they wrote before radio came to the region around 1924 provides insight into the early culture of the region. Eller uses this early music and poetry, plus his original songs on the topic, in his one-hour program.

