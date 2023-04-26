COTTONWOOD — Folklorist and musician Gary Eller will present “Songs and Poems of the Early Idaho Panhandle Region” on Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Rd., Cottonwood, ID, 83522.
The history of the North Idaho region was created by American Indians, explorers, trappers, miners, missionaries, loggers, steamboaters, merchants and more. The legacy they left in songs and poems they wrote before radio came to the region around 1924 provides insight into the early culture of the region. Eller uses this early music and poetry, plus his original songs on the topic, in his one-hour program.
Eller has played American roots music since he grew up in rural West Virginia. Following a 30-year career as a nuclear scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, he retired to Nampa and immediately became involved in Idaho history and music. Since initial funding from the Idaho Humanities Council in 2007 and 2008, he has compiled approximately 200 historically rooted songs of the region. He works closely with regional museums and universities to collect, archive, and bring to life through performance and interpretation the windows into Idaho’s heritage that these songs present. To date he has published 18 thematic books with CDs based on these songs.
